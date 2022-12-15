Animaze December fixes and tweaks

We've deployed a small series of patches for the past few weeks to optimize the embodiment and vtubing experience. The app version is now 1.26.11830. Here are the patch notes:

fixed issues with 2D backgrounds that occur on some AMD cards with particular drivers

fixed issues with light projectors that occur on AMD cards

added tongue out on the Stream Deck special poses mapping. The Animaze Stream Deck plugin has also been updated, either update it through the Stream Deck Store or download it from here.

added Head & Body tracking configs for iPhone Tracker with Direct Expression Mapping enabled

several fixes and tweaks to the advanced tracking configs when iPhone Tracker is active

fixed a memory leak that occurs in some situations when closing the webcam feed while the iPhone Tracker is active