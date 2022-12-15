 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animaze update for 15 December 2022

Animaze December fixes and tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 10146628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've deployed a small series of patches for the past few weeks to optimize the embodiment and vtubing experience. The app version is now 1.26.11830. Here are the patch notes:

  • fixed issues with 2D backgrounds that occur on some AMD cards with particular drivers
  • fixed issues with light projectors that occur on AMD cards
  • added tongue out on the Stream Deck special poses mapping. The Animaze Stream Deck plugin has also been updated, either update it through the Stream Deck Store or download it from here.
  • added Head & Body tracking configs for iPhone Tracker with Direct Expression Mapping enabled
  • several fixes and tweaks to the advanced tracking configs when iPhone Tracker is active
  • fixed a memory leak that occurs in some situations when closing the webcam feed while the iPhone Tracker is active

Changed files in this update

Animaze Content Depot 1364391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link