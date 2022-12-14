Level Selector is now live!

Hello everyone,

Breakblast now has a "Level Selector" that will enable you to continue from where you left of in the game.

This is a new feature, so it'll pick up progress from new playthroughs counting from the date of this update onwards.

Last but not least, thank you very much to each one of you that supported us by purchasing this game. This was my first comercial project ever here on steam and it means a lot that you gave me a chance, please stay tunned for updates regarding future titles.

Again, thanks for your trust and understanding.

Yours truly,

Ramon Albino.