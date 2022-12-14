 Skip to content

Hell is Others update for 14 December 2022

Patch notes 1.2.35: Match reconnection is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10146586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Citizens!

Here's a quick but really, really felt update from the development team!

We know that match reconnection was one of the most awaited features from the community, and, as we told you in our devlog, it was also one of our main focus during past and recent development.

That's why we are really happy to tell you that [b]the match reconnection system is now live[/b]!

From now on, you'll be able to reconnect to matches after a disconnection!
Here's how it's gonna work:

  • If you disconnect from the match, you'll be able to rejoin;
  • If the match is over before you reconnect, it will count as a death;
  • You can choose not to reconnect, but you'll lose all stats and loot, just like like when you die in the game;

We're really looking forward to seeing this feature improve your matches!

If you want to help us further, here you can find a survey on your experience with Hell is Others that could help us a lot: https://forms.gle/PtpGh7UDmhaoDNm26

