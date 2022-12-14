Hotfix Update 1.0.0.9230

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔷 Pixel portrait mode added and enabled by default (options -> UI tab to change)

🔷 Can hold seeds overhead and plant

🔶 Bonus damage to swords based on star rating

🔶 Improved presentation on some game moments

🔶 Shop worker speeds double for crafting in apothecary and serving customers

🔶 Shop worker base pay for apothecary/good store reduced to 2b from 3b

🔶 Adjusted Jam/Stew minigames to be more lenient

🔶 Adjusted spacing on sim pathing

❌ Don't allow the gaining skills story task to be deleted and recover the task if it was

❌ Slingshot given to the player on buying a shop so it can't be sold making it unrecoverable unless you sell the shop (if you already have the shop prior to this fix it'll be given on loading the save)

❌ Prevent gifting of bow to npcs and recover it if missing

❌ Fix for pet loadout crash

❌ Fix for workers still working after shop sold

❌ Fix for unintended seasonal contest rewards

❌ Fix for crash on teleporting between levels

❌ Fix for gardening out of level crash in some circumstances

❌ Guard fix for rare auction crash

❌ Fix some monsters getting 0 counter damage

❌ Blacksmith crafting calculations corrected

❌ Saves now save to .tempnew then replace the existing file (creating .backup of the old one if present)

❌ Taking part in races counts for the Kynseed tree challenge

❌ Fix potential cause for time travelling on returning to fairweather and returned players with stock on order to the correct year

❌ Fix for Its Raw achievement not unlocking on steam

❌ Fix for Remnant dagger crash

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix