[Neolithic]To the End update for 14 December 2022

Update, Version 20221214

Update, Version 20221214

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content#################
[Furniture]Changed the data structure of altars, and reduced duplicated code.
[The Grand Library]Expanded the Floor of Religion. (Still WIP)
[The Grand Library]Added an altar on the Floor of Religion.
[Skill]Skills can now have a devotion cost parameter.
[Skill]New skill: Condemnation (Cost 50 devotion. Target will be condemned and considered as wicked so that you can then dump gallons of holy water to kill them. :D)
[Skill]Kalina now teaches "Condemnation"
[Item]Holy Handgrenades now also have extra effects on wicked characters.
简体中文
############Content#################
【家具】改变了祭坛的数据结构，降低了重复的代码。
【大图书馆】扩展了宗教层的地图。（依然在施工）
【大图书馆】在宗教层加入了一个祭坛。
【技能】技能现在可以带有虔诚值消耗。
【技能】新技能：谴责 （消耗50点虔诚。目标会被谴责而被认为是【恶人】，而后你就可以对着他们灌成吨的圣水来淹死他们了。:D）
【技能】卡莉娜现在会教谴责技能。
【物品】神圣手榴弹现在对被视为【恶人】的角色也有额外的效果。

