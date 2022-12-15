Yuletide 2022

Hello Miners,

Yuletide is here! And as we promised, we have a very special surprise for you during this event.

You can earn all of this in the second Yuletide assignment, the Yuletide Elf Hunt. Yes, part of the surprise is more work. You’re welcome.

For good measure, and because there is so much content this time around, let’s do a rundown of everything you can experience during this jolly time of year.

TWO (!) assignments, the Yearly Performance Bonus, and the Yuletide Elf Hunt.

A hefty reward and cosmetic items (so many items) for completing each assignment. Completing the Yearly Performance Bonus earns you the Reindeer Games headwear. And completing the Yuletide Elf Hunt earns you the Yuletide Elf Suit + Headwear, Chillaxe pickaxe set, and the Yuletide Special Bosco framework.

Double Season XP when you catch and deposit a Yuletide Elf during one of your missions. A fitting reward for keeping the caves of Hoxxes elf-free.

Space Rig decorations to put you in the best of Yuletide moods. Including snow substitute, for friendly snowball fights.

Presents may appear in the caves of Hoxxes. What do they contain? Only one way to find out.

Thank you for another wonderful year, Miners. We are so grateful for your support. We will be taking a bit of time off ourselves during the last week of the year but will be back again at the start of 2023. We initially did not plan on making a lot of the features listed above for this event. But once we started, we couldn’t help ourselves - again…

We hope you will enjoy the Yuletide event as much as we enjoyed making it. Merry Yuletide, Miners - and a happy New Year. You have worked hard all year and management is proud of your efforts.

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew