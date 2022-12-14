The new battle season has started!

Come one, come all! The bravest, wisest and noblest champions of the Sphere are invited to participate in a new battle season!

What is a battle season?

The battle season is a number of challenges that can be completed to earn progress points. Accumulating progress points will give you sets of useful or even unique rewards. For example, completing the battle season will grant you a unique mount - and participating in it will earn you new magnificent titles, useful consumables, special elixirs, illusions and more.

I'm in! How to participate?

Each of your characters will see an invitation window when you enter the game for the first time after the season starts. Click the “Begin season” button to join. Afterwards you will be able to access the season window by clicking the icon next to the mini-map.

What should I do?

Open the season window to see the list of tasks. Some of these challenges can be completed daily and some are available only once per season. The one-time challenges are arranged as quest chains (complete the current task to unlock the next one), but all challenge groups are available to you from the very beginning.

I want more rewards and tasks!

Easily! To have access to more tasks and get more rewards for progress points, you can purchase an extended pass. In addition to these benefits, the pass will also allow you to gain combat experience (progress points) faster. An extended pass is purchased once for the entire season and is valid for your entire account. You can become the owner of an extended pass and collect your rewards at any time during the season.

Can I get the rewards right now?

Yes! If you are bored with challenges, you can speed up your progress and immediately access rewards by purchasing levels (a set number of progress points) directly.

Tell me more about the prizes!

Title "Defender of Heaven" - reduces the chance to get a critical hit by 1.5%, increases defense by 2.5%.

Infusion of Windfury - increases attack, spell and movement speed by 5% for 24 hours

Mount "Sky Steed" - increases movement speed by 150%, increases health by 20%. There are 60 days.

Golden Whelp Loot Collector - moves 60% faster than usual, lasts 60 days.

Pet "Sky Guardian" . Its properties (on each level you can choose one of two): Level 10 Exceptional Stamina (Increases the wearer's Stamina by 1.6%) Exceptional spirit (Increases the owner's spirit by 1.6%) Level 20 Powerful Rune Protection (Reduces magical damage taken by the wearer by 7.5%) Superb Defensive Stance (Reduces physical damage taken by the wearer by 7.5%) Level 30 Exceptional Stamina (Increases the wearer's Stamina by 1.6%) Exceptional spirit (Increases the owner's spirit by 1.6%) Level 40 Superior Vigilance (Reduces the chance to receive a critical hit by 6.5%) Thorns (5% chance to reflect 30% of the damage taken by the wearer. The chance to reflect increases by 5% every 10s, up to 50% until the reflection is triggered.) Level 50 Exceptional Agility (Increases the wearer's Agility by 1.6%) Exceptional Wisdom (Increases the wearer's Wisdom by 1.6%) Level 60 Heaven's Fury (If the wearer has dealt a critical hit, the ground of punishment appears under their opponent's feet, reducing the opponents' critical attack chance by 7% and their ability power by 15% for 10s. Cannot be triggered more than once every 50s.) Sky Cover (Reduces damage taken by the owner and allies within 12m radius of him by 4.5%.)



In addition to all this, you can get food, crystals of preservation and strengthening, coins of baronies, hammer of the master of processing, essences, coins of the gladiator, spices, magic feathers and much, much more. The full set of rewards is available to those who purchase the extended pass.

How long does this season last? What if I complete it faster?

The combat season lasts two months and contains 60 levels of progress, but for the fastest shooters in the Wild West, we have 40 more levels in store! After completing the main line, you will be able to receive a supply box every 5 levels, and if you have an advanced pass, you will also receive a chest every 4 levels. There you can get various useful consumables - exaltation tokens, crystals, feathers, coins of baronies, food, a pass to the bottomless dungeon and much more.

Get all the gifts!

Good luck!