Good Wednesday to you, dear Traveller,

Today I'd just like to share our latest video, Community Storytime. It's entirely based on first hand experiences that you have shared with us. It's our way of highlighting our wonderful community and their stories, and I personally think it came out really nice.

Watch on Youtube:

That's it for today, but you'll hear more from us soon. Thank you very much for your continued support, your passion and for playing Book of Travels. You are a big part of what makes our game special.

Best wishes,

Oliver & the team at Might and Delight