Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed update for 14 December 2022

It's beginning to sound a lot like Patch Notes!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES:

General
• Fixed so the Ninja Bodyguard mutator is no longer visible in certain cutscenes during mission 9 – “The Majestic File”.
• Fixed a replay issue from the Holopox deck (mission 06 – “No Pox Please We're British”).
• Fixed that the subtitles do not follow the voice over during a cutscene in Oddjob 01 – “I Left My Parts In San Fran... Err, Bay City”.
• Fixed an audio issue encountered in the cutscene after completing Arkvoodle mission 16 – “The Coming of Arkvoodle”.
• Fixed so the Dislocator will not lose ammo under certain circumstances in Solaris.
• Fixed SFX issues in Takoshima
• Fixed a number of respawn issues in water

Stability issues:
• Fixed a rare crash in Takoshima when the alert level is raised
• Fixed a rare crash after an attack wave in mission 20 - "The Comrade Who Came From The Cold".
• Fixed a rare crash at the end of mission 2 - "Where Have All The Flower Children Gone?".

Community reported issues fixed:
• Fixed a rare crash whilst exiting the Jukebox
• Fixed that the Moghra egg in OddJob 18 – “The Ravages of Mohgra” is overly sensitive to disturbance.
• Fixed so the proximity detector is now functioning when discovering Furotech Cell or Artefacts in Takoshima.
• Fixed an issue after Photo Mode in Solaris, where Crypto's breathing bubble is active in Bodysnatch.
• Fixed the Jukebox, so every song is playing.
• Fixed audio issues during a cutscene after completing Arkvoodle mission 16 – “The Coming of Arkvoodle”.
• Fixed audio issues during a cutscene in mission 16 – “Kojira Kaiju Battle”.
• Fixed an audio issue during a cutscene in OddJob 01 – “I Left My Parts In San Fran... Err, Bay City”.

Happy Holidays and a very Happy New Year from everybody at Black Forest Games, THQ Nordic and the Furon Ministry of Propaganda and Celebratory Beverages!

