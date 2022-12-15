The Crackpet Show is OUT NOW!

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

Brutal rogue-lite shoot-em-up [b]The Crackpet Show is now available on Steam[/b]

Become a cuddly homicidal maniac and compete in a violent TV show to earn likes, sponsorships and celebrity status.

What's there in Full Release?

New music and also the main theme from Happy Tree Friends composer

The end of the 3rd season and extremely surprising boss fight ;)

Pack of new fancy skins

New layouts for rooms

Detailed aftermatch leaderboard

Huge list of QoL improvements

Dear fans, we want to sincerely thank you for supporting us on this journey. It was a great year, and thanks to your attentive and frequent feedback we managed to adjust the game, improve balance and exclude bugs from our beloved Show. Now we are standing at the finish line with you, and it couldn't be real without your support. We hope that you'll like the final result of our collective work and support the game even more after release, making more people know about it. A big warm hug and rays of love to you ❤️

ABOUT THE CRACKPET SHOW

The Crackpet Show is an action-packed rogue-lite shoot’em-up about mutated animals that fight in a bizarre TV show, crushing their opponents with a variety of weapons. Choose your beastie, gear ‘em up, and go kill your enemies in the name of fame and sweet sponsorship deals!

