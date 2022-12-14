Seasonal UPDATE: CHRISTMAS 🎄 + bug fixing

Season's greetings from Evil Nun: The Broken Mask 🔨 The school is decked out in holiday cheer, with Sister Madeline sporting a Santa hat and Frosty in the yard. Put your survival skills to the test and see if you can escape her clutches. And don't forget to take advantage of our winter sales. Happy holidays! 🎄
We have also added a new puzzle minigame with the snowman. Complete the minigame and Christmas things will happen with Madeline!
Aside from that, we have also fixed some bugs regarding the gym and the doll. Here you can find the full changelog:
- The doll now doesn't start stopped if it previously was stopped.
- The rotation rate of the explosive doll won't cause problems in low framerates.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from getting the achievement regarding Philippa Exploding.
- Fixed minor lighting bugs.
- Added additional text when the unloaded doll is grabbed to make it clear that you can directly reload it with dynamite.
- Fixed minor bugs regarding SM navigation in the gym.
Changed files in this update