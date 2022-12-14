Seasonal UPDATE: CHRISTMAS 🎄 + bug fixing

Season's greetings from Evil Nun: The Broken Mask 🔨 The school is decked out in holiday cheer, with Sister Madeline sporting a Santa hat and Frosty in the yard. Put your survival skills to the test and see if you can escape her clutches. And don't forget to take advantage of our winter sales. Happy holidays! 🎄

We have also added a new puzzle minigame with the snowman. Complete the minigame and Christmas things will happen with Madeline!

Aside from that, we have also fixed some bugs regarding the gym and the doll. Here you can find the full changelog: