Patch Notes v. 1.03

Hello, patch 1.03 is here. It will arrive on other platforms shortly.
Notes:
- Fixed an enemy freezing the game upon its death in late game
- Fixed Sienna breaking sequence in Farnsport
- Fixed a few save reload issues
- Fixed an issue with a cutscene in the Phyon Oasis where A. joins
- Added a method to reset the pillar puzzle in the last area of the ruins
- Fixed discarding crystals before finishing the tutorial
- Fixed Petal Storm + and Pressure Point
- Fixed zoning errors
- Fixed Class Skills having too much of an effect on the overdrive under certain conditions
- Fixed a late game boss respawning
- Removed an unnecessary Unity Analysis library
- Removed the ability to teleport while in the “Into the Maelstrom” quest (If you are outside, walk to the back of Magnolia’s room ro re-enter)
- Removed ability to sell Sky Armor color palettes
- Fixed other small issues
Further information:
Currently looking into saving problems on Gamepass.
If your Steam Deck save files disappeared at some moment, please read this to find them.
Cheers
Matthias
Changed files in this update