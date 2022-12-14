 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chained Echoes update for 14 December 2022

Patch Notes v. 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 10146043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, patch 1.03 is here. It will arrive on other platforms shortly.

Notes:

  • Fixed an enemy freezing the game upon its death in late game
  • Fixed Sienna breaking sequence in Farnsport
  • Fixed a few save reload issues
  • Fixed an issue with a cutscene in the Phyon Oasis where A. joins
  • Added a method to reset the pillar puzzle in the last area of the ruins
  • Fixed discarding crystals before finishing the tutorial
  • Fixed Petal Storm + and Pressure Point
  • Fixed zoning errors
  • Fixed Class Skills having too much of an effect on the overdrive under certain conditions
  • Fixed a late game boss respawning
  • Removed an unnecessary Unity Analysis library
  • Removed the ability to teleport while in the “Into the Maelstrom” quest (If you are outside, walk to the back of Magnolia’s room ro re-enter)
  • Removed ability to sell Sky Armor color palettes
  • Fixed other small issues

Further information:
Currently looking into saving problems on Gamepass.
If your Steam Deck save files disappeared at some moment, please read this to find them.

Cheers
Matthias

Changed files in this update

Depot 1229241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link