Patch Notes v. 1.03

Hello, patch 1.03 is here. It will arrive on other platforms shortly.

Notes:

Fixed an enemy freezing the game upon its death in late game

Fixed Sienna breaking sequence in Farnsport

Fixed a few save reload issues

Fixed an issue with a cutscene in the Phyon Oasis where A. joins

Added a method to reset the pillar puzzle in the last area of the ruins

Fixed discarding crystals before finishing the tutorial

Fixed Petal Storm + and Pressure Point

Fixed zoning errors

Fixed Class Skills having too much of an effect on the overdrive under certain conditions

Fixed a late game boss respawning

Removed an unnecessary Unity Analysis library

Removed the ability to teleport while in the “Into the Maelstrom” quest (If you are outside, walk to the back of Magnolia’s room ro re-enter)

Removed ability to sell Sky Armor color palettes

Fixed other small issues

Further information:

Currently looking into saving problems on Gamepass.

If your Steam Deck save files disappeared at some moment, please read this to find them.

Cheers

Matthias