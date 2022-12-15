Update 60: Breaking the Limits

Share · View all patches · Build 10145831 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 09:39:06 UTC by Wendy

[NEW FEATURES]

• ARMY UNITS: RAISE TIER MECHANIC - all Army Units can now be raised in Tier, providing you have the required resources.

• TIER VI ARMY UNITS - Tier VI Army Units are finally here! You can only obtain Tier VI units by raising the Tier of Tier V units. Raising Tier V to Tier VI requires Steel, in addition to all traditional resources.

• RESEARCHES ERA VII - knowledge equals power and the power is yours to obtain with the new ERA VII of Academy Researches.

• DISTRICT ENHANCEMENTS - grow in might by filling the additional slot to all your District Enhancement Buildings. Explore the new District Enhancement items and upgrade the ones that serve you best.

• NEW CHAMPION CLASSES - boost your Castle’s Defenses with the new Entrencher Champion Class or become a Beastmaster to improve your Animal Companions’ Traits.

[EXTENSIONS]

• CASTLE LEVEL 35 - maximum Castle level has been increased to 35! Upgrade your Castle as fast as possible to gain an advantage over your enemies.

• PARAGON LEVEL 250 - maximum PARAGON level has been increased to 250, allowing you to acquire even more points for your PARAGON skills.

• CHAMPION CLASS LEVEL 70 - maximum Champion Class level has been increased to 70, making your Champion Classes stronger than ever.

[FESTIVE CONTENT]

• CALENDAR REWARDS – log in each day during this period and claim your gifts from the Calendar Rewards: 19 – 31 December

• CHRISTMAS EVENT SHOP – participate in time-limited events to gain Event Shop Currency and use it to acquire the items you desire: 20 December – 4 January

• CHRISTMAS LOTTERY – roll the dice and win amazing prizes in the Christmas edition of the Lottery. Only on 26 December!

• CHRISTMAS GREAT WONDER EVENT – join forces with all the rulers in your Realm to build the most magnificent Christmas Village: 18 December / 23-24-25 December / 1 January