2022 Calpheon Ball in Los Angeles, USA!

So many announcements released, including news of the new class, "Woosa", and the new region "The Land of the Morning Light". It was a great time to share with our Adventurers.

Black Desert's first twin classes were on show, with Woosa coming December 14 and more information about her older sister Maegu, and they also brought a whole host of gifts.

More details can be found in the 2022 Calpheon Ball Recap GM Note

[Check out the Calpheon Ball GM Note] - NA&EU / SEA / MENA

[Calpheon Ball Rewards!] - NA&EU / SEA / MENA

◆ New Class, 'Woosa' - Releases December 14, 2022





“Woosa” is the younger of Black Desert’s Twin Classes. Hailing from the Land of the Morning Light, her traditional Korean outfit exemplifies this by mixing a traditional Korean outfit with a slight dash of modernity. The coloring of the outfit also expresses her personality, as the dark colors radiate the calmness and strength of Woosa’s personality. With that said though, the garment itself is relatively soft and breezy, taking on the traditional materials used for hanbok.



◆ New Class, Maegu, Scheduled January 2023

Maegu is the older twin sister of Woosa.

If you were to say that Woosa radiates strength and calmness, then Maegu’s gumiho concept is the opposite. Her fascinating characteristics are exemplified in her overall outfit, which displays bright colors with sheer red accents.

Maegu uses “Horyeongbu”, or a Foxspirit Charm, as her weapon, to use magical attacks that disrupt and mislead her opponents.



◆ New Continent - The Land of the Morning Light

The Land of the Morning Light was modeled after the Joseon Dynasty, the last dynastic kingdom of Korea.

The setting of the Land of the Morning Light is based off various folktales and legends passed down from ancient times to modern times.









