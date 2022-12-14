 Skip to content

RetroArch update for 14 December 2022

Version 1.14.0 - Hotfix 1

Changelog since 1.14.0:
D3D12: Fixed some shaders not appearing with the d3d12 driver - this reintroduces a validation error though but it seems to work as in not crash and is the old RA behaviour. Guess we need a different way of fixing the validation issue.

Changed files in this update

RetroArch Windows Depot 1118311
RetroArch Linux Depot 1118314
Final Burn Neo Windows Depot Depot 1222632
Genesis Plus GX Windows Depot Depot 1227449
Final Burn Neo Linux Depot Depot 1656110
Genesis Plus GX Linux Depot Depot 1656180
