Changelog since 1.14.0:
D3D12: Fixed some shaders not appearing with the d3d12 driver - this reintroduces a validation error though but it seems to work as in not crash and is the old RA behaviour. Guess we need a different way of fixing the validation issue.
RetroArch update for 14 December 2022
Version 1.14.0 - Hotfix 1
