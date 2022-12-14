 Skip to content

Diplomacy is Not an Option update for 14 December 2022

A bit of surprising news

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
My Lords, My Ladies, a moment of your attention, please.

Today we're not talking about "Diplomacy is Not an Option" so much as about the game URBO, which just got its first trailer and the updated Steam page.

Why did we decide to tell you about it? Because it's our second title! We are honing our skills, developing our handwriting, and trying ourselves in different genres. Urbo is not that big, and in most aspects, it's not that complicated. On the contrary, it's a puzzle game with an emphasis on the single mechanics and the atmosphere. Still, we really hope that Urbo will find admirers among DiNaO fans.

For those who are troubled by this news, just in case: the making of the second game won't affect the development of "Diplomacy is Not an Option". Like we've stated earlier, a December update is being prepared for release. After that, the team will focus attention on the story campaign.

Thank you very much for your support.
Yours, Door 407 team

