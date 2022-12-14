Patch Version v0.302.27 Hero Respec

Share · View all patches · Build 10145392 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 12:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

It's been some busy weeks as we prepare for the end of 2022. Both Chaya and I are all hands on deck to bring you the latest content for your Heroes. So string your bows! for the newest patch drop that brings a whole bunch of new opportunities to the game.

A new back item "Quivers" joins your arsenal to boost your Hero's Dexterity with over 41 pieces and great customization options to really make them your own.

To ensure that you can enjoy your new item specialization immediately, we are also introducing Hero Class Respec.

This allows your heroes to swap classes by sending them to train at the training grounds on their new profession before receiving the Weapon Master's Certification.

Without further ado, Patch notes for Version v0.302.27

New:

New Back Item - Quivers. It can be assigned to classes from the Weapon Master and crafted

at the Tanner Station. It's an excellent choice to boost the Hero's Dexterity and give them a badass look.

at the Tanner Station. It's an excellent choice to boost the Hero's Dexterity and give them a badass look. 41 New Quiver Pieces have been added, greatly increasing the customization options for your Heroes!

A New Category has been added to the tanner inventory in the inventory menu, to filter for

quivers in a similar fashion as the other shops filter items out.

A New Option in the Hero Manager Allows Heroes to Switch Classes. This Process

Requires the Training Grounds to Unlock and a Training Dummy & Weapon Master available

throughout the Process.

Heroes undertaking training to perform a Class Change will show their progress

in the Hero Manager.

Heroes can now Train at Training Dummies without a weapon.

A new Set of animations has been added to allow Heroes for unarmed combat.

Changes:

Heroes will now show as "In Town" during their whole stay in the town, and only change their

status to "Leaving" When they are going to pick the quest and after every other action is completed.

status to "Leaving" When they are going to pick the quest and after every other action is completed. Retiring Heroes will now leave town the moment they retire from your roster, instead

of finishing their normal town routine.

Fixes & Improvements: