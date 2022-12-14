 Skip to content

Jacob's Quest update for 14 December 2022

Version 1.02 Revision 3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We've mitigated an issue when selecting Load from the title screen, attempting to exit back out will show the menu then a softlock to a black screen. Now the game will start a new game instead of showing a black screen as a workaround. We are working to improve this behaviour in the future.

