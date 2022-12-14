 Skip to content

Beat Hazard 3 update for 14 December 2022

Local Multiplayer Added

Share · View all patches · Build 10145326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Party Mode has been added to the game.
Play up to 4 players local multiplayer, co-op or head to head.

Battle in Arcade, Survival or Boss rush.
Try a 'Tag' game where you take it in turns to fight.

Other changes and fixes:
V 0.125

Difficulty:

  • Difficulty cap now set to 1,000%

  • Difficulty cap increases to 10,000% if track completed at 1,000%

  • Added extra difficulty presets: 500%, 600%, 700%, 800% and 1,000% (Apocalyptic, Zen, Zen+, Zen++ and 'M')

  • Default difficulty now saved

  • Updated Bass & BassFlac libs

  • Updated Spanish, French & Chinese translations

  • Fuel and Scrap now hidden if full in Arcade

  • Fuel and Scrap pickups not dropped if full

  • Fuel and Scrap now removed from Reduced HUD

  • Fix for gamepad button highlighting issues

  • Fix for open mic overwriting local track information

  • Fix for enemy proc ships being the game in challenge games

  • Fix for 'test34' mission in base ship

  • Galaxy 'Show Route' and 'Show Ownership' settings now saved

  • Fix for crazy thick travel line in galaxy mode

  • Fix for failed run counting as the high score in Galaxy mode

It's pretty hard for a Solo dev to test 2, 3 and 4 player game, so let me know if there are any problems.

Have a great Christmas and a banging New Year!

Steve

