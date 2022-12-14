Local Multiplayer Added

Share · View all patches · Build 10145326 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 12:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Party Mode has been added to the game.

Play up to 4 players local multiplayer, co-op or head to head.

Battle in Arcade, Survival or Boss rush.

Try a 'Tag' game where you take it in turns to fight.

Other changes and fixes:

V 0.125

Difficulty:

Difficulty cap now set to 1,000%

Difficulty cap increases to 10,000% if track completed at 1,000%

Added extra difficulty presets: 500%, 600%, 700%, 800% and 1,000% (Apocalyptic, Zen, Zen+, Zen++ and 'M')

Default difficulty now saved

Updated Bass & BassFlac libs

Updated Spanish, French & Chinese translations

Fuel and Scrap now hidden if full in Arcade

Fuel and Scrap pickups not dropped if full

Fuel and Scrap now removed from Reduced HUD

Fix for gamepad button highlighting issues

Fix for open mic overwriting local track information

Fix for enemy proc ships being the game in challenge games

Fix for 'test34' mission in base ship

Galaxy 'Show Route' and 'Show Ownership' settings now saved

Fix for crazy thick travel line in galaxy mode

Fix for failed run counting as the high score in Galaxy mode

It's pretty hard for a Solo dev to test 2, 3 and 4 player game, so let me know if there are any problems.

Have a great Christmas and a banging New Year!

Steve