Local Multiplayer Added

Party Mode has been added to the game.
Play up to 4 players local multiplayer, co-op or head to head.
Battle in Arcade, Survival or Boss rush.
Try a 'Tag' game where you take it in turns to fight.
Other changes and fixes:
V 0.125
Difficulty:
-
Difficulty cap now set to 1,000%
-
Difficulty cap increases to 10,000% if track completed at 1,000%
-
Added extra difficulty presets: 500%, 600%, 700%, 800% and 1,000% (Apocalyptic, Zen, Zen+, Zen++ and 'M')
-
Default difficulty now saved
-
Updated Bass & BassFlac libs
-
Updated Spanish, French & Chinese translations
-
Fuel and Scrap now hidden if full in Arcade
-
Fuel and Scrap pickups not dropped if full
-
Fuel and Scrap now removed from Reduced HUD
-
Fix for gamepad button highlighting issues
-
Fix for open mic overwriting local track information
-
Fix for enemy proc ships being the game in challenge games
-
Fix for 'test34' mission in base ship
-
Galaxy 'Show Route' and 'Show Ownership' settings now saved
-
Fix for crazy thick travel line in galaxy mode
-
Fix for failed run counting as the high score in Galaxy mode
It's pretty hard for a Solo dev to test 2, 3 and 4 player game, so let me know if there are any problems.
Have a great Christmas and a banging New Year!
Steve
