Holiday Update out now!

Ho ho ho everyone!

The holiday season is almost upon us, and Barotrauma’s Holiday Update 2022 has just been released. Please be sure to update your game to the latest version for…

New campaign tutorial to guide new players on their first mission

Reworked talent system with 50 new talents and many improvements and additions

Many kinds of smaller improvements, like new monster loot, new guns, and more.

Find out more about the update in this earlier post and check out the full list of changes just below (only in English). We wish you a relaxing holiday season and a happy new year!

v0.20.14.0

Talent overhaul:

Redesigned and rebalanced talents: lots of new talents, changes and balancing to existing ones and replacing some of the more broken ones with new ones.

Redesigned talent tree structure: there's now a selection of "generic" talents, and after you've unlocked 4 of them, you can choose a specialization talent tree. After completing a specialization tree, you can choose another one.

Lots of new talent-related items and 2 new pets.

Players can select talents for bots in multiplayer.

Anyone can fabricate the items bots have unlocked using talents.

Balance:

Slightly adjusted values of handheld weapons.

-- Damage values of weapons have been adjusted to be more in line with their cost

-- Damage to structures has been revised (f.e. knives shouldn't be so efficient at cutting through walls).

-- Improved ammo availability for basic weapons.

-- Usage of a minimum difficulty level to have some weapons appear in stores only later in the game. Even some previously talent-only items can appear in stores now in very late biomes.

– Made some weapons available later in the game to increase the feeling of progression.

-- Combat Diving Suit is now actually better for combat than the regular diving suit, due to higher damage resistances.

-- PUCS no longer gives a bonus to speed when using Underwater Scooter, as it has plenty of other strengths.

-- Mechanic's apparel now has higher laceration protection than Engineer's apparel, as that's typically the damage they'd get from failing to repair.

-- All starter clothing gives less protection now, while some shop/npc clothing now gives some benefit.

Plasma cutter is now much better at cutting.

Rebalanced damage dealt by tools. Damage should be a bit higher overall. (don't actually try to fight mudraptors with a wrench though)

Tutorial improvements:

A new campaign-integrated tutorial that teaches the basics of the campaign mode in the first outpost.

Various fixes and improvements to the Basic and Role tutorials.

Added popups when completing tutorial chapters that allow you to restart or continue and to return back to the menu.

Added a reactor infographic designed to help new players better understand the reactor interface. It's accessible through a help button on the top right corner of the interface.

Added in-game hints for the genetic system.

Changes and additions:

New weapons: Rifle, Heavy Machine Gun, Machine Pistol, Harpoon Coil-Rifle.

Flashlight can now be attached to all ranged weapons held with two hands.

Limit which submarines are available in each outpost: high-tier subs become available as you get further in the campaign, and the submarine class selection depends on the type of the outpost.

Two new music tracks.

Added a slider to the fabricator that can be used to select how many items to fabricate.

Added an option to hide enemy health bars.

Items' damage modifiers are shown in store tooltips.

Added a button for treating all characters in one go in the medical clinic.

Breaches through the submarine's outer hull throws shrapnels that can cause minor damage to nearby characters, making monsters that can't get inside more of a threat to the crew (as opposed to just the submarine itself).

Added a new honking scary random event to beacon stations.

Water-sensitive materials now explode when they've been in water for 3 seconds, not immediately. Added particle, sound and light effects.

Affliction descriptions change depending on the strength of the affliction, and whether you're treating someone else or yourself.

Added a button for opening the Steam Workshop to all tabs of the workshop menu.

Added tooltips that explain how the bot spawn modes work to the server lobby.

Added various new loot items to different creatures.

Large monsters (Abyss monsters, Moloch, Watcher) now also drop items upon death.

Husk eggs now come in two forms: Husk eggs with actual egg-like appearance and the syringe version. Typically syringes are crafted, so finding a syringe on creatures felt a bit out of place. The eggs look as yucky as you’d expect.

Made saline significantly less effective as a treatment for bloodloss to make blood packs more useful.

Nerfed flak cannon's explosive ammo.

Emp damage now stuns and damages electrical characters (Fractalguardian and Defensebot). Modders note: it’s implemented as an affliction, so it's not tied to the "empstrength" attribute defined for explosions.

Allow putting medium items (e.g. storage container) in medical and toxic cabinets.

Some changes to wrecked item sprites (replacing the old low-res pictures with modified versions of the normal items' sprites).

Optimized the server lobby: there was an issue in the logic that updates the microphone icon that caused the game to check available audio devices every frame.

Optimized status monitors: previously some parts of their UI were always updated regardless if anyone is viewing the UI.

Multiplayer:

Quality of the radio voice chat diminishes with distance (gradually fading into radio static), similar to the way as the quality of the text chat.

Voice chat range also affects spectators (= spectators can't hear players talking at the other side of the level).

Fixed speech impediments only affecting the text chat, not the voice chat.

Fixed radio voice chat not working properly if the range of the radio is larger than 250 meters. Happened because characters' positions aren't synced if they're further away than 250 meters from the client. In practice, the quality/volume of the chat would stop diminishing after 250 meters, and then immediately cut off when outside the radio range.

Fixed inability to connect to IPv4 servers when IPv6 is disabled.

Fixed occasional crashes when shutting down a server (for example with the error messages "pipe is broken" or "ChildServerRelay readTask did not run to completion").

Fixed "no core packages in the list of mods the server has enabled" error when trying to join a server that's using a different version of the core package you have enabled.

Fixed "Input contains duplicate packages" error still occurring if you try to join a server that has empty content packages when you don't have those packages yourself.

Fixed networking errors when the connection to the server is momentarily lost and then re-established.

Added a cooldown to client name changes to prevent using it for spamming.

Fixed bans issued with the "banaddress" command using a client's Steam ID not working.

Server visibility can be adjusted in the server lobby (instead of having to restart the server).

The "respawnnow" console command forces a respawn even if there's less than the minimum amount of players waiting for a respawn.

Bugfixes:

Fixed candidate box not being visible when using the Chinese input method.

Fixed switching characters interrupting outpost events (even if there's currently no dialog active).

Fixed certain events preventing other events from triggering when half-finished (e.g. preventing you from unlocking missions when an event is still running and for example waiting for you to talk to some other NPC).

Fixed bots sometimes firing in a random direction when they equip a weapon. Happened because the aim and shoot inputs could already be active when the bot switches from another item to the weapon (e.g. from underwater scooter to some gun).

Fixed pirates sometimes being unable to operate multiple turrets at the same time (even if there's enough crew to operate multiple), and attempting to operate hardpoints.

Fabricator chooses the available ingredient that's in the worst condition when there's multiple suitable ingredients available.

Fixed Esc not closing the campaign interfaces (map, store, shipyard, etc) but opening the pause menu instead.

Fixed piezo crystals no longer spawning in the Great Sea.

Fixed characters falling off ladders when using aimable tools.

Fixed currently selected mission being included in the mission count displayed on the campaign map (i.e. showing "1/2" when you're choosing a new destination at an empty location).

Fixed inability to sit in cafeteria chairs.

Fixed projectile impacts getting triggered by gravity spheres and other TriggerComponents (meaning you couldn't hit monsters near a gravity sphere).

Fixed blood pack fabrication recipe outputting only one item.

Fixed tutorial not progressing when inserting a welding fuel tank inside the welding tool straight away, rather than inventory first.

Fixed PUCS not beeping when you're underwater without a tank if you're inside a hull that has oxygen in it.

Fixed some issues in sonar AITargets which made monsters hear the sonar when they shouldn't: switching to passive would immediately make the current directional ping cover 360 degrees, and whether the ping was directional or not would actually depend on whether the previous ping was directional, not what the mode is now.

Fixed items getting autofilled into non-interactable containers in wrecks and outposts.

Fixed ID cards looted from the corpses of a wreck not giving access to the secure containers in the wreck.

Fixed verifying file integrity on Steam resetting the server settings file.

Fixed crashing if you try to open an access-restricted directory in the file selection dialog.

Fixed a typo in physicorium shell's damage config, causing it to not do bleeding damage.

Fixed money gain/lose popups no longer showing in the campaign.

Fixed bloodloss and drunkenness never fully healing, just dropping below the threshold at which the icon appears. As a result e.g. drunkenness and bloodloss never fully went away, which caused issues with some talent effects.

Fixed bots always opening the door/hatch they're trying to repair.

Fixed power indicator not rotating with batteries.

Fixed lights on welding tools and plasma cutters emitting light the next round if the round ends while using them.

Fixed Camel's airlock not draining fully.

Fixed Berilia's bottom EDC not being wired to a supercapacitor and a loose wire between the flak cannon and the right supercapacitor.

Fixed status effects targeting "NearbyCharacters" or "NearbyItems" being applied twice. Modders: if you used this, double the effects (e.g. damage) to get the same results as previously.

Fixed a rounding error that caused Health Scanner HUD to display every level of bleeding below 100% as "minor".

Fixed speech impediment from the husk infection making the bots unable to register any new targets on their own (= without being ordered).

Fixed bots having unintentionally long reaction times on reporting the issues, causing them to ignore new enemies for a while when they first encounter them, unless being attacked.

Fixed the default aim assist being 50% instead of 5%. Fixed aim assist not resetting when the reset button is pressed on the settings window.

Fixed other players not seeing the spray particles when someone uses a sprayer in multiplayer.

Fixed ability to "fire" (just dropping the projectile) hardpoints that are connected to a periscope and loader.

When throwing an item (such as a grenade), the whole throw animation is played before the item is actually launched. Prevents being able to throw items at a ridiculous rate by spamming the hotkeys and LMB.

Fixed portable pump's per-sub limit not working if you attach them at a spot with no background wall.

Fixed oxygenlow resistance not affecting the time it takes to die in an unconscious state.

Fixed bloodloss resistance not affecting how fast bleeding causes bloodloss.

Fixed numpad keys toggling the chat when the Chat key is bind to nothing.

Fixed main menu sometimes appearing half obstructed when starting the game on Mac.

Fixed husk appendage breaking if the character already has extra limbs from e.g. genes.

Fixed blocked doorways in Alien_Entrance3.

Fixed Cyrillic symbols not being visible in the server list's server info panel when playing in a language other than Russian.

Fixed certain genetic effects (such as regeneration from Hammerhead Matriarch genes) not working properly when multiple characters have the same effect.

Adjusted railgun, coilgun and double coilgun firing offsets to make the projectile spawn closer to the end of the barrel.

Fixed loot sometimes spawning in vending machines' output slots.

Fixed water level sometimes "flickering" up and down when water is leaking to a room from the left or right.

Fixed resetting the UI position doing nothing to equipped items' UIs (e.g. handheld status monitor).

Fixed items equipped in the health interface slot being sellable.

Fixed inconsistent view ranges of large turrets.

Fixed SMG magazine shape being inconsistent with the shape of the mag well on the SMG sprite.

Fixed character portrait and health bar buttons being clickable (despite being hidden) when the health interface is open.

Fixed occasional crashes due to location store being null when teleporting from location to another with console commands.

Fixes to impact-sensitive items exploding at the start of the round (e.g. at the start of explosive transport missions or when purchasing explosives).

Fixed bots occasionally being unable to operate turrets when starting a new round until they're re-ordered to man the turret.

Fixed focus staying on the highlighted item/character indefinitely if you keep holding LMB, even if you're outside interaction range.

Fixed some creatures not having enough space in their inventory for the genetic materials to spawn into.

Fixed minerals still sometimes being placed outside the level in mineral missions.

Fixed cave tunnels sometimes being too narrow to pass through.

Fixed "man and his raptor" outpost event giving 1000 marks in an incorrect branch of the dialog (the one where you immediately accept the NPC on board, instead of the one where the NPC says they'll pay you 1000 mk).

Fixed cases of interaction texts for focused item (most notoriously, the planter) not being updated correctly.

Fixed "snap to grid" causing door gaps to get misaligned.

Fixed weird equipping behavior on fruit and paints, causing them to be equipped in both hands when trying to unequip.

Fixed junction boxes not getting damaged by water.

Fixed opiate withdrawal only reducing down to 20%, but never fully healing by itself.

Fixed engines reverting back to the non-damaged sprite when they're damaged badly enough that the sprite starts shaking.

Fixed walls being set up incorrectly in vertical abandoned outpost hallway modules, causing them to stick out into the connected modules.

Fixed bots being unable to fix Typhon 2's top docking hatch or the wall right next to it.

Fixed crashing when applying upgrades to linked subs, and there's more than one linked sub.

Fixed Research Station being in the "Outpost" subcategory in the sub editor.

Fixed bots dropping medicine from PUCS when changing its oxygen tank.

