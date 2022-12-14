 Skip to content

Trailmakers update for 14 December 2022

Minor Patch for Modded Maps loading and Christmas Island!

Hey Trailmakers!

We just pushed a small patch that fixes a crash that would occur if modded maps that used a specific prefab was loaded, and for some missing shaders that were present on the Christmas Island in Danger Zone!

Thanks!

