 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Fought the Lawn update for 14 December 2022

The Winter Update is out of experimental

Share · View all patches · Build 10145078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Winter Update for I Fought the Lawn has been moved out of experimental.

We hope you enjoy the new areas and machines. We're still making improvements, but feel the update is stable enough for general release. Like always, please let us know if you experience any oddities.

Our deepest thanks again to everyone who has helped make the first month of our first Steam game both exciting and challenging. There is a lot more to come over the next few months, so stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2181481
  • Loading history…
Depot 2181482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link