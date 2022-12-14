The Winter Update is out of experimental

The Winter Update for I Fought the Lawn has been moved out of experimental.

We hope you enjoy the new areas and machines. We're still making improvements, but feel the update is stable enough for general release. Like always, please let us know if you experience any oddities.

Our deepest thanks again to everyone who has helped make the first month of our first Steam game both exciting and challenging. There is a lot more to come over the next few months, so stay tuned!