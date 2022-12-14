GAME UPDATE 1.0.2.3

Hi,

Another small update that addresses a couple of bugs...

Both the Auto Turret and Homing Missiles were not behaving correctly when targeting individual boss elements. This affected these weapons against more than half of the bosses, making them less effective against things like Combustor engines, Juggernaut trailers, etc. - FIXED

Very minor problem where tutorial hint button icons didn't update if the controller configuration was changed while they were active. - FIXED

As usual, the previous version of the build can be accessed through Manage -> Properties -> Betas and entering "PREVIOUSBUILD" as the access code. (The previous build is now set to version 1.0.2.2).

And again, if you've played the game and enjoyed it, please leave a review (a few words is enough if you're pressed for time). It would be great to get to the 50 reviews mark. Thanks!

NEXT UPDATE: Early 2023 will deliver you a major update which will include a new game mode ("Boss Assault") and controller/keyboard remapping (I know, yes, it's been a long time coming!)

Cheers,

Richard (Red Phantom Games)