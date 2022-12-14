 Skip to content

Undecember update for 14 December 2022

Dec. 15 Server Patch Notice

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Dec. 15 to address existing issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

[Dec. 15 Server Patch]

1. Server Patch Schedule : Dec. 15 (Thu) 2022 12:00 (UTC+9)

  • Server patch will proceed without maintenance.
  • Game is available to play while the server patch is underway.

2. Server Patch Details

  • Addressing the issue where Agile Movement Skill Rune's skill info was shown abnormally.

3. NOTES

  • Please exit the game completely and log in again for the patch to be applied.
  • The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before/after the patch.

Please be advised that players may experience temporary disconnections
while the patch is underway.
UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a more stable service.

Thank you.

Depot 1549251
