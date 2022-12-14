Dec. 15 Server Patch Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10145017 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 11:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Dec. 15 to address existing issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

[Dec. 15 Server Patch]

1. Server Patch Schedule : Dec. 15 (Thu) 2022 12:00 (UTC+9)

Server patch will proceed without maintenance.

Game is available to play while the server patch is underway.

2. Server Patch Details

Addressing the issue where Agile Movement Skill Rune's skill info was shown abnormally.

3. NOTES

Please exit the game completely and log in again for the patch to be applied.

The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before/after the patch.

Please be advised that players may experience temporary disconnections

while the patch is underway.

UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a more stable service.

Thank you.