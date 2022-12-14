Dec. 15 Server Patch Notice

Greetings, Rune Hunters.
UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Dec. 15 to address existing issues.
Please refer to the following information for details.
[Dec. 15 Server Patch]
1. Server Patch Schedule : Dec. 15 (Thu) 2022 12:00 (UTC+9)
- Server patch will proceed without maintenance.
- Game is available to play while the server patch is underway.
2. Server Patch Details
- Addressing the issue where Agile Movement Skill Rune's skill info was shown abnormally.
3. NOTES
- Please exit the game completely and log in again for the patch to be applied.
- The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before/after the patch.
Please be advised that players may experience temporary disconnections
while the patch is underway.
UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a more stable service.
Thank you.
