Moon VR Update: External Subtitles and DLAN Supported!

Dear all,

Moon VR is constantly working to improve your experience with us.

Here is what’s new in our latest version on Steam:

**[Features]

Brand new UI and UX, easier and simpler to use!

Brand new homepage environment

More kinds of 3D video and screen mode supported: Youtube, Fisheye and so on

Better screen grabbing and adjustment function

Better subtitle function

DLNA supported!

Automatic recognition of video playback mode based on file name

**

We do look forward to your feedback!

Feel free to join us on Discord, or send your suggestions or issues to support@moonvrplayer.com

Thank you for your support!

Moon VR

p.s. Just in case you still wish to install the older version, please find [legacy-legacy channel] in [BETAS].