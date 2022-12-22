Moon VR Update: External Subtitles and DLAN Supported!

Dear all,
Moon VR is constantly working to improve your experience with us.
Here is what’s new in our latest version on Steam:
**[Features]
- Brand new UI and UX, easier and simpler to use!
- Brand new homepage environment
- More kinds of 3D video and screen mode supported: Youtube, Fisheye and so on
- Better screen grabbing and adjustment function
- Better subtitle function
- DLNA supported!
- Automatic recognition of video playback mode based on file name
**
We do look forward to your feedback!
Feel free to join us on Discord, or send your suggestions or issues to support@moonvrplayer.com
Thank you for your support!
Moon VR
p.s. Just in case you still wish to install the older version, please find [legacy-legacy channel] in [BETAS].
Changed files in this update