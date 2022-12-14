Update notes December 14

Share · View all patches · Build 10144742 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 11:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Added 8-bit soundtrack. Now random tracks will play on the different levels.

Fixed a bug preventing progress towards the achievement Invincible and added functionality to track the achievement progress in the Achievements menu.

Improved visibility of enemy spaceships on some of the levels.

Fixed lighting issues on some of the maps.

Updated gamepad mapping: