Update notes December 14

Added 8-bit soundtrack. Now random tracks will play on the different levels.
Fixed a bug preventing progress towards the achievement Invincible and added functionality to track the achievement progress in the Achievements menu.
Improved visibility of enemy spaceships on some of the levels.
Fixed lighting issues on some of the maps.
Updated gamepad mapping:
- Press Left Thumbstick to toggle guns on and off
- Forwards/Backwards is now bound to Right/Left trigger as well
