Joy Full Fund Raise Campaign

Event Period:

12/14 ~ 1/10 23:59 PST

The warmest news for this winter is here! Join the joyful donation event with 3o3n FreeStyle and make the world full of happiness!

Special charity campaign with Plan International to help children and teenagers in Stung Treng!

Send special happiness by purchasing this donation DLC and bringing a brighter future for children!

Send your support!

-During event, special NPC appears to the FS village!

-Talk to the NPC to send your warm-hearted mind! You can participate the event only once during the event

-Once you finish your participation, you will receive exclusive nametag reward via your mailbox

-If we receive enough supports from our dear users, we will donate $7,460 (\10mil in Korea won) to charity!

*Please note that the goal in the screenshot is test data. Please check in-game to see the actual targeted support number.

Buy donation DLC!

-During the event period, special donation package is available from store at price of $9.99

-The package includes 30 points, EXP buff ball, Plan International T-shirt, and Plan International accessory.

-You can purchase the DLC multiple times and receive same items.

-Plan International T-shirt and accessory can be sold at the price of 5,000 coins

-If you purchase the donation DLC, your name will be shown on the event page (recent 4 buyers)

-All revenue earned from this DLC sale will be donated to charity!

Please check out more detail from official website : Website Link

- 3on3 Freestyle Team