Order & Structure Update out now!

Hey everyone, here's a new Stacklands update! We've added a bunch of cards that will make life in the mid-game and late-game a lot more manageable. There are cards that will help you with resource management, food management and even some cards you can use to set up some simple automation!

Here's an overview of all the cards in the update:

Resource Management

University - will give you ideas for the following structures when gifting it Coins

Crane - moves cards from one stack to another

Resource Chest - stores resources of any type

Resource Magnet - attracts resources of any type when they spawn

Magic Glue - prevents stacks of cards from being pushed by other cards

Food Management

Breeding Pen - breeds any type of animal

Butchery - sends animals on vacation

Hotpot - functions as a food store that your Villagers can eat from

Misc

Lighthouse - increases the board size past the warehouse limit

Dust Bin - get rid of cards you don't want

Wishing Well - gives you wishes when you give it coins

Quality of Life improvements

Increased performance throughout the whole game

When dropping a stack of Villagers into combat, they now all get added into the battle

Added a screenshake toggle to the accessibility menu

Bug fixes

Dark forests waves after the last wave now have a random strength, so that you're able to encounter all enemies again

Fixed a bug where it was impossible to get the "combat introduction" pack

Fixed the Slingshot doing double damage when hitting a random enemy

Fixed a bug where "Making Brick" was not translated when using the Brickyard

Have fun!

- The Stacklands team