Order & Structure Update out now!

Hey everyone, here's a new Stacklands update! We've added a bunch of cards that will make life in the mid-game and late-game a lot more manageable. There are cards that will help you with resource management, food management and even some cards you can use to set up some simple automation!
Here's an overview of all the cards in the update:
Resource Management
- University - will give you ideas for the following structures when gifting it Coins
- Crane - moves cards from one stack to another
- Resource Chest - stores resources of any type
- Resource Magnet - attracts resources of any type when they spawn
- Magic Glue - prevents stacks of cards from being pushed by other cards
Food Management
- Breeding Pen - breeds any type of animal
- Butchery - sends animals on vacation
- Hotpot - functions as a food store that your Villagers can eat from
Misc
- Lighthouse - increases the board size past the warehouse limit
- Dust Bin - get rid of cards you don't want
- Wishing Well - gives you wishes when you give it coins
Quality of Life improvements
- Increased performance throughout the whole game
- When dropping a stack of Villagers into combat, they now all get added into the battle
- Added a screenshake toggle to the accessibility menu
Bug fixes
- Dark forests waves after the last wave now have a random strength, so that you're able to encounter all enemies again
- Fixed a bug where it was impossible to get the "combat introduction" pack
- Fixed the Slingshot doing double damage when hitting a random enemy
- Fixed a bug where "Making Brick" was not translated when using the Brickyard
Have fun!
- The Stacklands team
Changed files in this update