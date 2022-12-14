 Skip to content

RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 14 December 2022

The Drivers Pack is out now!

RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 14 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Drivers Pack is now available on the in-game store!

Including 4 cars and 1 track:

  • Circuit de Charade
  • Mazda MX-5
  • Praga R1
  • Crosslé 90F
  • Crosslé 9S

The Drivers Pack is the ultimate addition to your RaceRoom experience. With four incredible cars and one iconic track, this pack offers a thrilling driving experience that is sure to satisfy even the most demanding racers.

The pack includes the Mazda MX-5 Cup, a high-performance race car designed for competition in the Mazda MX-5 Cup racing series.

The Praga R1, a cutting-edge race car known for its exceptional handling and performance on the track.

The Crosslé 90F, a single-seater racing car renowned for its agility and speed.

And the Crosslé 9S, a classic sports racer with a modern twist.

In addition to these incredible cars, the pack also includes the Circuit de Charade, a challenging and exciting racetrack located in the Auvergne region of central France. With its fast, sweeping turns and steep elevation changes, the Circuit de Charade offers a true test of a driver's skill and courage.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or a beginner looking to push your limits, the Driver Pack is sure to provide an unforgettable driving experience. Don't miss out on this exciting pack – get your hands on the Driver Pack for RaceRoom today!

