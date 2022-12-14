The Drivers Pack is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10144558 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy

The Drivers Pack is now available on the in-game store!

Including 4 cars and 1 track:

Circuit de Charade

Mazda MX-5

Praga R1

Crosslé 90F

Crosslé 9S

The Drivers Pack is the ultimate addition to your RaceRoom experience. With four incredible cars and one iconic track, this pack offers a thrilling driving experience that is sure to satisfy even the most demanding racers.

The pack includes the Mazda MX-5 Cup, a high-performance race car designed for competition in the Mazda MX-5 Cup racing series.

The Praga R1, a cutting-edge race car known for its exceptional handling and performance on the track.

The Crosslé 90F, a single-seater racing car renowned for its agility and speed.

And the Crosslé 9S, a classic sports racer with a modern twist.

In addition to these incredible cars, the pack also includes the Circuit de Charade, a challenging and exciting racetrack located in the Auvergne region of central France. With its fast, sweeping turns and steep elevation changes, the Circuit de Charade offers a true test of a driver's skill and courage.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or a beginner looking to push your limits, the Driver Pack is sure to provide an unforgettable driving experience. Don't miss out on this exciting pack – get your hands on the Driver Pack for RaceRoom today!