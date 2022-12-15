December 15 Update Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10144548 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 05:39:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Super Soldiers!

In this update, Gatling Soldier and Gas Soldier balances have been changed and the Ice Storm zone has been improved.

Also, game optimization and bug fixes have been carried out.

The main update details are as follows.

■ Maintenance Period:

❗ PST(UTC-8): December 14, 2022 21:00 – 23:00

❗ KST: December 15, 2022 14:00 – 16:00

■ Maintenance Details:

1. Game Balance Changes

Class Balance Changes

🔸 Gatling Soldier

◼ Gatling Gun’s damage has been decreased.

◽ Gatling Gun damage Lv.1: 13 ⇒ 9

◽ Gatling Gun damage Lv.2: 15 ⇒ 11

◽ Gatling Gun damage Lv.3: 15 ⇒ 11

◼ Forward Defense’s damage reduction has been reduced.

◽ Forward damage reduction: 5/7/10% ⇒ 3/5/7%

🔸 Gas Soldier

◼ Toxic Smoke Grenade’s cooldown has been increased.

◽ Cooldown Lv.1: 25s ⇒ 35s

◽ Cooldown Lv.2: 20s ⇒ 30s

◽ Cooldown Lv.3: 15s ⇒ 25s

Ice Storm Zone Improvement

◼ Modified the rate of the center of the space center being selected as the spawning location to be extremely low in a play zone with less than 40 players.

System Optimization**

Slightly improved loading speed for entering matches in settings with view distance set to Normal or below.

Improved an issue where the game would occasionally experience GPU crash.

3. Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Firing and ADS did work properly after using Emotes in FPP mode.

Alleviated an issue where players occasionally got kicked out from the game due to an error.

All the best, SUPER PEOPLE Team