轮回修仙路 update for 15 December 2022

12.14 Update Bulletin

Share · View all patches · Build 10144359

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Now reincarnation can inherit part of Linggan of last life (only inherit 10% of Linggan of last life by taking elixis)

  2. Open the mixer level, after reaching a certain level, you can increase the success rate of the mixer

  3. Solve the problem that the archive will be saved repeatedly in the same location

  4. Added tips for using Changsheng Dan when pets are resuscitated

  5. Fixed an issue where some waste Dan could be eaten indefinitely

  6. Optimize the problem that the interface cannot be closed due to some errors

7, Zongmen treasure house added dust drive Dan Dan Fang and polyester soul Dan Dan Fang sales

  1. Fixed a bug where the Shinran skill shield would be accidentally dispersed

  2. Optimize the exit location of some maps

  3. Fixed an issue where skill order would be misaligned

  4. Fixed bug where summoners of spirit beasts would not move

  5. Fixed the infinite stacking of Earth 2 and Wood 2 shield abilities

  6. Increased the probability of the Demon King dropping Avatar works

  7. Increased the movement speed of some monsters in battle

  8. Fixed an issue where some experiences were incorrectly described

Changed files in this update

Depot 1993151
