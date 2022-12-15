12.14 Update Bulletin

Now reincarnation can inherit part of Linggan of last life (only inherit 10% of Linggan of last life by taking elixis)

Open the mixer level, after reaching a certain level, you can increase the success rate of the mixer

Solve the problem that the archive will be saved repeatedly in the same location

Added tips for using Changsheng Dan when pets are resuscitated

Fixed an issue where some waste Dan could be eaten indefinitely