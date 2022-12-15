12.14 Update Bulletin

-
Now reincarnation can inherit part of Linggan of last life (only inherit 10% of Linggan of last life by taking elixis)
-
Open the mixer level, after reaching a certain level, you can increase the success rate of the mixer
-
Solve the problem that the archive will be saved repeatedly in the same location
-
Added tips for using Changsheng Dan when pets are resuscitated
-
Fixed an issue where some waste Dan could be eaten indefinitely
-
Optimize the problem that the interface cannot be closed due to some errors
7, Zongmen treasure house added dust drive Dan Dan Fang and polyester soul Dan Dan Fang sales
-
Fixed a bug where the Shinran skill shield would be accidentally dispersed
-
Optimize the exit location of some maps
-
Fixed an issue where skill order would be misaligned
-
Fixed bug where summoners of spirit beasts would not move
-
Fixed the infinite stacking of Earth 2 and Wood 2 shield abilities
-
Increased the probability of the Demon King dropping Avatar works
-
Increased the movement speed of some monsters in battle
-
Fixed an issue where some experiences were incorrectly described
Changed files in this update