“Hard Pressed” Update and Prestige Season 2 Starts

Keepers!

Your growing skills look ready to take on greater challenges. So they shall be put to the test. Extended runs have taken Keepers to ever greater depths. This has not gone unnoticed by the denizens of the planets. Even their strongest attacks have needed something…more menacing.

Consider this an alert from the Guild. We have identified two new monsters coming and they are unlike any seen before. Look for new forms of attack from these menaces and be well prepared to bring down these formidable opponents.

With the tuning since launch and addition of the menaces, the time has come to archive the scoreboards and conclude Season 1. Today, Season 2 begins with a fresh set of leaderboards, including the new Mining variant. We also moved Prestige mode to its own unique world. There are no relics to hunt here, only the challenges of becoming the best Keeper you can.

In addition, we created a new unlockable “Miner” variant for Prestige to help Keepers hone their mining skills. This option offers a simulation without enemy attacks to allow time for experimentation with techniques. To keep the sense of time, the wave timer will run with the prestige score banking at the end of each cycle. After 20 rounds, the simulation ends. How high will the best Keepers score?

Wait, there's more...next week! Fun things, big news, and after the Guild Council planning meeting last week, exciting updates on things to come in the year ahead.

Happy Keeping!

- the Council

Changelog v2.2

added two very strong, late game monsters: the stag and the scarab

added a new prestige mode variation named "Miner", where you dig for 20 cycles without monsters

added a new world that is exclusive to prestige

added seasons to leaderboard. We had so many changes to balance already, and with the new monsters we start season 2. Season 1 scores are still visible in the leaderboard an via steam

improved map generation, so that resource distribution is closer to what it was before the last change especially for prestige mode

fixed rat animation when he's stuck in a corner

stingray will now fly at lower heights, to differentiate more from flyer

improved stingray death sound

showing friends highscores in prestige by default, but remembering your last choice

Known issue: Drillers got sneaky and backed away from the Dome just enough to not be able to be hit by the base sword until they deploy their drill.