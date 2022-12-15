Prime of Flames Full Version launched with Chapter VII

Hello everyone, it has been 4 months since EA version launched in Steam. During this period, we have got lots of support and feedback that are really important for us.

Also we have released 15 versions in EA to do many optimizing, bug fixed, and new contents in the game.

Now, Prime of Flames Full Version has been released with Chapter VII. So really hope you guys will like it.

If you have any questions or feedback, please feel free to reach out, we will try our best to make the game better.

Thanks again for all your help and support. Enjoy the game!