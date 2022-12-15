 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Prime of Flames update for 15 December 2022

Prime of Flames Full Version launched with Chapter VII

Share · View all patches · Build 10144164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, it has been 4 months since EA version launched in Steam. During this period, we have got lots of support and feedback that are really important for us.

Also we have released 15 versions in EA to do many optimizing, bug fixed, and new contents in the game.

Now, Prime of Flames Full Version has been released with Chapter VII. So really hope you guys will like it.

If you have any questions or feedback, please feel free to reach out, we will try our best to make the game better.

Thanks again for all your help and support. Enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1937751
  • Loading history…
Depot 1937752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link