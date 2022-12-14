VR Patch 1.0!

When the rubber hits the road, there's bound to be issues. I hope this patch fixes the two reported issues. Here's the breakdown. (this only affects the VR binary)

A cheat keycombo was enabled (oops), has now been disabled to prevent random behavior

Legacy mousebutton inputs have been removed to prevent random input weirdness

Changes to input methods to prevent conflicts with other VR controllers (I hope this prevents the reported Issues but seems to work locally)

Some of the map UX was invisble or out of VR view, now fixed

Removed legacy screenfade FX that might cause grey screen flickers.

added fixedUpdate call for the targeting reticules , changed execution order of said targeting reticules, to add a tiny bit more stability to them and reduce jitter. Partially successful, but my Index is very worn and old so its sensors are jittery all over, hard to verify the issue for me.