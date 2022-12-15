The legend starts today

Off to a great adventure we are,

BLACKTAIL is out NOW!

Before you hit the green “PLAY” button - we want to say a huge THANK YOU for all your support, encouragement, feedback, and overall kindness and positive energy.

It’s been quite a journey!

We are excited to share this world of BLACKTAIL with you from now on. Here you’ll come across stories we were raised on, the artists we were influenced by, the games, the tales and music - all these different creative expressions merged into one - BLACKTAIL.

And for all of you music lovers, BLACKTAIL’s Original Soundtrack is live December 15 on Steam and the most popular music streaming services.

Get carried away by a combination of dreamlike, Slavic themes with modern motifs and synthetic sounds which reflect contrast and duality - the foundation of BLACKTAIL's vibrant world.

The score composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski (The Medium, Layers of Fear 2, upcoming Silent Hill 2 Remake), with performances by Robot Koch (the man behind Netflix's “Dark” theme song), Zazula Vocal Group, Bartosz Pałyga, and CZELUSC Collective follows Yaga’s highs and lows, from the game’s sunniest meadows to its darkest depths. It sets the emotional backdrop for a dark fairy-tale like no other.

Get both the game and the OST in an extra-discounted bundle on Steam right now!

Every tale has a beginning, a middle, and an end.

Today starts yours - enjoy your time in BLACKTAIL!

Yours,

The PARASIGHT Team