New Rank VII Premium aircraft: part 2

Another three outstanding Premium jet fighters that will boost research for any aircraft in their nation, including the freshly announced rank VIII top-tiers!

These packs can be pre-ordered from the Gaijin Store.

McDonnell Douglas F-4J(UK) Phantom II

A special version of the legendary American Phantom II fighter, designed to reinforce the air defense forces of the British home islands. This Phantom received the designation F-4J (UK) and became one of the most technologically advanced versions of the famous jet fighter. The first 8 interceptors supplied to the Royal Air Force had tail codes T, I, G, E, R, S, Q, N - after the name of the 74th Tiger Squadron. One of the best aircraft of the West in the RAF livery is now a Premium!

J-7D

Quick to break the sonic barrier, very high roll rate, excellent maneuverability with little energy loss, and decent air-to-air missiles make this member of the J-7 family one of China's best aerial dogfighters. However, the J-7D can also work effectively against ground vehicles! A ballistic computer helps to precisely target every single bomb or anti-tank rocket, while the radar warning system keeps a pilot aware of possible AA therats.

MiG-23ML

An improved version of the formidable MiG-23M Flogger-B, a high-speed multirole jet fighter with a variable sweep wing and a more powerful engine. High altitudes are where the MiG-23ML is at its element, combining speed over Mach 2 with a wide range of air-to-air missiles, including the advanced R-24 series and the all-aspect agile R-60M. When hunting the ground targets, be sure to try the massive S-24B unguided rockets and the heavy-load Kh-23M missiles with manual guidance.

