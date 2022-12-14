Hotfix 1.2.10 - Steam Overlay support & fix for hostage situation

A quick fix to address a potential bug when interacting with the hostage taker over the intercom.

Additionally, some minor fixes got pulled along:

Fix animation sometimes not playing on hits.

Fix no sound when the shot misses.

Game stuck if the enemy & player is on the same tile and one of them attempts to kick the other into the void.

Additionally, additionally, thanks to help from players (shoutout to Rix and UN0W3N!), we have Steam Overlay properly enabled. Now you can easily make screenshots (F12) and use all of the other features as you wish.

Share the wildest space adventure screenshot with us!

Note: because it is known that for some setups this rendering mode can cause issues, we have added an additional launch option - Launch in safe mode where support for the overlay is disabled in the application (as it was before). Use that, if you encounter any problems.