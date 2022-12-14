The Trading Update II: Bulk Gas and Hanger Doors

The second trader update brings us a step closer to a more interesting, fun, and involved trading game loop. You can read about all the plans for trading in the previous blog post here.
Gas Trading
Leveraging the new modular landing pad we’ve made some big changes to how you buy gas from traders. With the new Gas Storage and Gas Connector modules you can now buy large quantities of gas from traders with ease. Traders will provide a range of gas mixes which you can buy a certain quantity of which will be loaded into your landing pad gas storage to then be unloaded into your base's gas storage. In a coming update you will be able to sell gas mixes through the same mechanism.
Hangar Doors
These doors have been created in anticipation of the upcoming new trader types that require a pressurized breathable environment. In some harsher environments these doors can also be used to create safe conditions for trading gas. We will be adding new variants and sizes in upcoming updates.
Jitter Fix
There has been a long standing issue with the character movement which resulted in some players experiencing motion sickness caused by a form of camera jitter. This issue has plagued the project for years and we have put in considerable effort over that time to try and solve the problem. We’ve finally found a set of solutions which resolve the worst of the issue. If you’ve experienced this issue then we highly recommend that you give it another go and see if it’s made a difference for you. This is not a silver bullet for all players experiencing motion sickness but should be a big QoL improvement for many players.
Your support makes this possible
Over the last year, we’ve completely refactored the net code making multiplayer more stable, we’re continuing to improve the connectivity, and we’ve improved some big systems to allow us to bring you better content and new game loops. All this while transitioning to a weekly update cycle.
All the community support, feedback, and involvement have made this possible. So thank you!
If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a huge difference to the project. We've been working hard for the last five years, and feel confident the game has substantially improved over this time. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.
Additionally, you can support us by purchasing DLC that we've made to allow those who enjoy the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to use in-game.
Change Log v0.2.3740.18150
- Updated missing character icon when dragging bodies
- Fixed Medium Hanger Door not being able to be opened with the crowbar
- Removed Search button from Stationpedia as it has the same function as home button. Pressing home will return to main search screen.
- Fixed switchgrass appearing smaller in some slots
- Fixed transparency issue with switchgrass and hay material
- Reduced Volume of LandingPad Center.
- Reduced Max Speed of LadingPad Gas Output.
- Added Quantity modifier key (C by default) effects add and remove buttons on trading panel.
- Changed "++" and "--" buttons on trading panel now add/remove 100 items (or 1000 with quantity modifier).
- Fixed Trader selling Zero quantities of gas.
- Fixed cold gasses sold by trader have Temperature text colored correctly.
- Changed LandingPads to have the same pressure strength as pipes: 60 MPa
- Fixed bug where plants were not stacking/splitting correctly
- Refactored switchgrass and hay to remove IGatherable
- Allowed hay to be processed in advanced and portable composter
- Fixed can't trade with trader.
- Fixed Can trade with landed trader when pad is in error state or unpowered.
- Updated LandingPad Gas Storage model and added buildStates and destroyed state.
- Added LandingPad Gas Storage will now take damage when over 6000kpa and eventually break.
- Added LandingPad Gas Storage tanks play stressed sound when over maximum pressure.
- Fixed Trading can only commence if landing pad is fully operational.
- Jitter fixes - fixed bug where players were not aligned correctly in seats/slots. Fixed a few issues around when ragdoll and collisions are set when moving in and out of slots. Made camera not snap to forward when you press alt
- Added LandingPad Liquid Output. Pumps liquid purchased from a trader into a liquid pipe network.
- Added Traders will now only complete gas trades if there is enough gas storage capacity in the landing pad. The max pressure of the landingPad is 6000 KPa.
- Added Sounds and animation to LandingPadGasOutput.
- Added Landing Pad Gas Output for pumping gas out of the landing pad that has been purchased from a trader. Constructed with (Kit) Landing Pad.
- Fixed shuttles being able to depart when obstructed
- Fixed Gas Connector piece not blocking large grid.
- Fixed Polish pass on how gasses are displayed in trading panel
- Added Landing Pad Gas Storage. This landing pad piece allows the landing pad to store gas purchased from the trader. Constructed with (Kit) Landing pad.
- Changed Gas Traders now sell gas by the Mole. When purchased this gas will be pumped into the landing pad. (The player will need to add gas storage pieces to receive the gas).
- Added Gas traders will sell modest amounts of pure gas at 20DegreesC.
- Added Gas traders will now sell larger amounts of impure gas mixes at less than ideal Temperatures for lower prices.
- Refactored pipe network to inherit from StructureNetwork base class.
- Added AtmosphericsNetwork class as common parent for pipeNetwork and LandingPad network.
- Changed Plants trading value is no longer effected by grow time.
- Filled out InheritTraits to crops
- Added MediumHanger door. A 2x1 modular door for building openings up to 4 blocks wide.
- Renamed Airlock gate to small hanger door.
- Renamed (kit) Airlock Gate to (kit) hanger door.
- Jitter fixes - fixed terrain manipulator cursor not moving
- Adjusted Hay and Switchgrass grow/decay variables
- Add support for multiblock doors.
- Jitter fixes - regressions on ladders, seats, cryo and sleepers. Fixed jittery bodies for clients.
- made SwitchGrass Perennial
- Added new "Crop" concept to game. An item that can be harvested from a plant but can not be replanted in a Plant Slot.
- Added Hay to project.
- Fixed Deep miner cannot be turned on/off with logic.
- Removed mode variable from deepMiner as it wasn't being used.
- Fixed DeepMiner continues to animate when in error state.
- Tentative push of jitter fixes plus some fixes around dragging objects
- Added SwitchGrass seeds and plant prefabs to project
- Added gamestring to language xml editor method
- Fixed Mushrooms stop growing after a while.
- Fixed Mushrooms will now take damage after being lit for 120 seconds.
- Fixed Plant light and darkness calculations not handling zero values correctly.
- Fixed Plant healing and damage calculations not handling zero values correctly.
- Fixed missing discord meta file
- Fixed The list of all landingPad networks not begin cleared between loading new saves resulting in an error thrown on load when trying to register duplicate entries.
