The Trading Update II: Bulk Gas and Hanger Doors

The second trader update brings us a step closer to a more interesting, fun, and involved trading game loop. You can read about all the plans for trading in the previous blog post here.

Gas Trading

Leveraging the new modular landing pad we’ve made some big changes to how you buy gas from traders. With the new Gas Storage and Gas Connector modules you can now buy large quantities of gas from traders with ease. Traders will provide a range of gas mixes which you can buy a certain quantity of which will be loaded into your landing pad gas storage to then be unloaded into your base's gas storage. In a coming update you will be able to sell gas mixes through the same mechanism.

Hangar Doors

These doors have been created in anticipation of the upcoming new trader types that require a pressurized breathable environment. In some harsher environments these doors can also be used to create safe conditions for trading gas. We will be adding new variants and sizes in upcoming updates.

Jitter Fix

There has been a long standing issue with the character movement which resulted in some players experiencing motion sickness caused by a form of camera jitter. This issue has plagued the project for years and we have put in considerable effort over that time to try and solve the problem. We’ve finally found a set of solutions which resolve the worst of the issue. If you’ve experienced this issue then we highly recommend that you give it another go and see if it’s made a difference for you. This is not a silver bullet for all players experiencing motion sickness but should be a big QoL improvement for many players.

Your support makes this possible

Over the last year, we’ve completely refactored the net code making multiplayer more stable, we’re continuing to improve the connectivity, and we’ve improved some big systems to allow us to bring you better content and new game loops. All this while transitioning to a weekly update cycle.

All the community support, feedback, and involvement have made this possible. So thank you!

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a huge difference to the project. We've been working hard for the last five years, and feel confident the game has substantially improved over this time. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Additionally, you can support us by purchasing DLC that we've made to allow those who enjoy the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to use in-game.

Change Log v0.2.3740.18150