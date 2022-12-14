#1.1.6 update
Lowered the difficulty of the first forest.
A title is added to the list of memories, and it becomes a hint for unlocking.
Fixed a bug where blocks could not be destroyed by fire chain magic.
Goblin Hunter Wizard Emona update for 14 December 2022
