Goblin Hunter Wizard Emona update for 14 December 2022

1.1.6 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

#1.1.6 update
Lowered the difficulty of the first forest.
A title is added to the list of memories, and it becomes a hint for unlocking.
Fixed a bug where blocks could not be destroyed by fire chain magic.

