Hello all,

I'm really happy to release this update so quickly after the last one. ːsteamthumbsupː

I have one person to thank for that, @RiniMachini on our Discord.

Therefore this version is named, "v1.7.3a RiniMachini's Patch"

He found a critical bug in the recent version, I've patched it and a few other minor things.

If you want to help participate, join our Discord!

Join URL: https://discord.gg/eu65edz3nW

Happy tanking,

-d4rkd0s