Holiday Patch | IWC 0.77 Alpha Patch Notes

Welcome to the newest patch for Infinity Wars Classic, Alpha version 0.76.

Patch Notes

Major Features

Deckbuilder Improvements

A significant number of changes have been made to the deckbuilder to make changing the card cosmetics and deckbuilding in general more satisfying.

Improved Card Decoration Selection

You can now better select the exact card decoration/cosmetics you want for your deck cards. Clicking to zoom a card in the deck builder, whether that be from the selection grid or the current deck cards will show a list view on the left with the available cosmetic variations you own for that card.

Grid Decoration Cycling

While hovering over a card display in the deck builder grid, you can cycle between all the available cosmetics for that card. Do this by using W/S keys, Up Arrow/Down Arrow or by holding Ctrl+Scrolling.

Filtering

More customized faction filtering for filtering for specific purities: left clicking on the faction filters now allows cycling between single, dual, or tri purity cards of that faction (right clicking resets faction filter).

Filtering performance in general has been improved (especially searching).

Improved deck displays in both the Play menu and Deck Explorer menu uses a slimmer design which allows showing more decks at once.

Finally we have deck "Face Card" selection coming soon, however it didn't quite make it into todays patch.

Minor Features

Community Voting

Social menu now has in-game voting, allowing the community to vote on upcoming features, card designs, art designs, etc.

Our first vote is up right now, let us know what Christmas gift you want this year.

In-Game Multiplayer Timer HUD flashing

Added red pulsing HUD when in a multiplayer match and the turn timer is about to exceed to give additional user feedback that they need to finish making their turn.

Balance Changes

No balance changes this patch, we'll be having a balance change incoming in January that'll test our new Patreon voting system.

Bugfixes

Cards

Fixed The Strength of Unity not working and added VFX's for improved user feedback on the effect going off.

Fixed Drill Sergeant not buffing itself.

Fixed VFX on Rita Shadow Priestess.

Fixed several incorrect Alternate Art's on cards.

Fixed Ancient Aether incorrectly working from the hand.

Fixed Find Your Way.

Fixed Tactical Retreat.

Fixed Denial of Flight.

Fixed Empath Battery not properly working for tokens that get created in the deployed area.

Fixed Avarrach, Sealed Again incorrectly removing the effects/triggers of the deck card that's moved to the graveyard.

Fixed Umbral Warden not working properly.

Fixed Infested Scavenger and Decrepit Crystal not triggering their buffs for Exile cards played from the graveyard.

Fixed Secluded Constructor not allowing targeting of the same character twice.

Fixed Avatar of Daode gaining to much power from consecutive combat.

Fixed Medi, Herald of The Unknown's draft pick ability causing a desync.

Fixed Yobo, Who Nobody Likes.

Fixed Precautionary Measures.

Fixed Agent Coyle, Divinedemonic's Pay1 activation ability.

Fixed Alearem, The Fate Twister not triggering it's effect.

Fixed Low orbit Ion Cannon not damaging cards.

Fixed Champion's Companion constantly adding new modifiers to itself (this caused game to lag).

Removed incorrect exiles passive from Intimidating Monk.

Fixed Aubade's effect triggering for both players.

Fixed Tygris Architect not exhausting on activation, and fixed it from being activated multiple times.

Fixed Fiery Wish's first choice not applying Charge keyword.

Fixed Rita, Unshackled failing to draw cards when the Hand is empty.

Game/UI

Fixed several real-time server connection issues and inconsistencies for queue joining, leaving queue, creating private room, and returning from a game. This should fix issues where friends would appear offline even if they weren't.

Fixed cosmetic store tiles incorrectly using size adjusting instead of scale for profile portraits

Fixed the matchup loading screen sometimes not showing the users profile title and fixed vertical layout incorrectly adjusting.

Fixed the Deck zone sometimes causing a soft lock when performing deck movement effects.

Fixed pack opening sometimes failing to open pack due to invalid client session credentials, resulting in loss of the pack item but no cards being granted (If user had invalid credentials, it will now validate them and not let the user open a pack, notifying the user of possible steps to take to fix the issue locally).

Fixed Exile mechanic persisting for 2 turns after discarding it.

Fixed card displays in the deck viewer not handling right click to zoom, and changed the card displays in your deck in the deck builder to be more consistent with the other displays in Play and Deck screens.

Fixed the leaderboard wins column not showing the correct statistic for the wins of the player in the current month.

