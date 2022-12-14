Patch v0.4.5 Audio controls added

Share · View all patches · Build 10143295 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 05:46:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Changes for this update include the following:

-Full Audio Settings. You can now adjust Master, FX, and Music audio levels.

-I feel the lighting in the Black Forest is weak, and I have been working on improving that.

-There is an issue with the player's guns disappearing. I am working on fixing that. It should be better now but more testing will be needed.

-If you kill Sam now in Dairy, the alarm goes off.

These are just a few small changes as I work on polishing the game.

As always, happy hunting!

DangerousBob