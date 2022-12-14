New Contents Update

Hello, I'm Hugo, the director of Rift Sweepers.

We have updated 'badge objectives', added more levels, and improved the 'Corrupted Subway' level.

Badge



We've arranged all levels by difficulty.

Earn badges to access the next levels.

You will need to earn certain badges to be able to host a level.

While playing a level, sweepers can still claim the badge even if the level isn't cleared.

Crane levels Added



These are simple levels.

RSHQ needs special items, such as; the dragon's egg, the guardian's heart and the kitchen facilities of the restaurant Nova.

While RSHQ's crane is taking these items, demons will attack this area.

Sweepers have to defend these spots.

Corrupted Subway Improved.

Due to the previous game rules, it was easy to fail the corrupted subway level.

On the other hand, some sweepers had to wait without any demons because they were so skilled at this rift.

Now all players can clear this level at a pace that suits them.

Drones will increase the power as long as there is enough fuel and it able to be activated again.

thanks for waiting for this update.

We hope you enjoy Rift Sweepers.

Thank you.