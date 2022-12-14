 Skip to content

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 14 December 2022

v0.6.0.5 - Skill Blaze

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW SKILL
Blaze: Creates small explosions around the character

This is a skill that is available in the pool no need to do anything to unlock it

