Winter Wonderland (Sale Period: December 14~ January 18,2023)

a. Winter Wonderland Weapon Mystery Box (sales period: 2022.12.14 ~ 2023.01.18)
b. Winter Wonderland Weapon Mystery Box x5
c. Winter Wonderland Weapon Mystery Box x10
•Note 1: If you buy the 10 pieces of boxes, you are guaranteed to obtain one permanent (+0~+4) item.
d. Winter Wonderland Weapon Package (Sale Period: 2022.12.14 ~ 2023.01.18)
e. L115A3 Winter Wonderland
f. Winter Wonderland AK-74U
g. Winter Wonderland M6A2
h. Winter Wonderland PP2000
• Note 2: After equipping the new items and play in the game, you can acquire weapon metals. (2022.12.14 ~ 2023.01.18)
Thank you and Merry Christmas rangers
Changed files in this update