Patch 0.907 is now live!

New feature: Server regions!

You can now choose which multiplayer server region you want to use. Server regions can be selected while creating a character or in the settings page.

Server regions! You can now choose which multiplayer server region you want to use. Server regions can be selected while creating a character or in the settings page. New Feature: Stand your ground

Knights and Berserkers can now stand their ground in combat.

How this works:

If you're playing a knight or berserker, simply stand still to take a defensive stance and gain a defense buff which mitigates a portion of the magic or physical damage received. There will be a decrease to the players damage output, once they enter this state. Additionally, the knights defensive stance will provide an AoE buff to nearby players, decreases the damage the take from enemies. Party members will not receive the damage output decrease.