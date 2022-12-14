Patch 0.907 is now live!

- New feature: Server regions!
You can now choose which multiplayer server region you want to use. Server regions can be selected while creating a character or in the settings page.
- New Feature: Stand your ground
Knights and Berserkers can now stand their ground in combat.
How this works:
If you're playing a knight or berserker, simply stand still to take a defensive stance and gain a defense buff which mitigates a portion of the magic or physical damage received. There will be a decrease to the players damage output, once they enter this state. Additionally, the knights defensive stance will provide an AoE buff to nearby players, decreases the damage the take from enemies. Party members will not receive the damage output decrease.
- New abilities:
Knights - Incite \ Berserker - Intimidate: Taunt abilities.
- Increased projectile collision size.
- (Tutorial) Entirely revamped tutorial. Now with fancy videos!
- (Cleric / Wardrobe) Fixed an issue with the wardrobe mirror breaking while playing as a Cleric.
- (Cleric) Increased the drop rate of spirit refills.
- (Potion) Increased the drop rate of health potion refills.
- (Potion) The potion will no longer break when changing scenes while the potion is in hand.
- (Skill Page) Ability cast and cooldown times are now showing properly.
- (Notebook) While in the arena, the notebook will no longer show the labyrinth timer.
- (Notebook) Buttons have been added to multiple notebook pages. Once selected, the notebook will flip to the related tutorial page, providing more information.
- (Enemies) Shortened melee enemy combat distance.
- (Enemies) Increased enemy damage slightly.
- (All scenes) If you unfortunately find yourself falling through a scene, you will now respawn.
- (Elementalist) Frosted ground is now named properly on the ability menu.
- (Account and class level up) Tweaked the visuals to be seen easier.
- (Rogue) Fixed an issue where some daggers couldn't be unsheathed.
