Trombone Champ update for 15 December 2022

1.089 is live, with Holiday Tracks!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.089 is live! This update doesn't do much in terms of bugfixes or new features - it mainly adds two holiday tracks, including a new track from the legendary Max Tundra! Also, the tromboners wear cute holiday costumes when you play these tracks.

  • Jingle Bells (Jazz Mix): A fun jazzy take on Jingle Bells!
  • Max Tundra's Silent Night: An epic electronic take on Silent Night! This also features the first tempo change in the game!

This update also updates how score averages are calculated, which should make short notes even more forgiving. This should not significantly affect any of the core tracks in the game, but you may notice that certain notes may yield higher scores.

We have more updates in progress - really good ones! - and hope to launch them asap! This update is mostly about launching the holiday stuff.

Hope you enjoy it!

-Dan of Holy Wow

