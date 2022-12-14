Path of Kami Patch 3.0.7

Hello Wolf Pack! Thank you all for playing our game, we are super excited to share that the game now has a positive rating on steam, thank you all for sharing your thoughts with us and for leaving reviews! It means the world to us ːsteamhappyː We are thrilled to share that we have added some updates requested from the community along with additional optimization, QoL and bug fixes.

Changelog

Added SFX for spirit portal

Adjusted the volume levels of the music for level 2 and ending song

Added vocals for Oboroguruma

Other additional SFX and QoL enhancements

Optimization improvements for art and lighting

Updated Control settings to now have input binding

Added additional invert camera options

Additional tidbits of lore have been added throughout the game. This lore is optional and can access it by 'inspecting.'

Updated IK to not be active when falling or jumping, this should help with the 'floaty' feeling when jumping around and also not flying off the platforms while jumping off

Bug Fixes