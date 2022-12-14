December 13 Update

Additions:
-Slingshot Time Trial activity added! This took forever to make because of the power outtages, and because I was never satisfied with the music. But now that I made the activity music, making the next activities should be much faster;
-Made 3 Slingshot Time Trial activities (more to come);
Bug Fixes:
-When the save is loaded, upper floors from military buildings not being removed;
-Map Icons not being shown in the minimap;
-Incorrect skill costs being shown in the skill tree;
-Tank, when being driven, colliding with coins and experience orbs;
-Game getting soft locked if the player dies while driving a tank;
-Player being able to use the Slingshot skill while driving a tank;
Changed files in this update