December 13 Update

Additions:

-Slingshot Time Trial activity added! This took forever to make because of the power outtages, and because I was never satisfied with the music. But now that I made the activity music, making the next activities should be much faster;

-Made 3 Slingshot Time Trial activities (more to come);

Bug Fixes:

-When the save is loaded, upper floors from military buildings not being removed;

-Map Icons not being shown in the minimap;

-Incorrect skill costs being shown in the skill tree;

-Tank, when being driven, colliding with coins and experience orbs;

-Game getting soft locked if the player dies while driving a tank;

-Player being able to use the Slingshot skill while driving a tank;