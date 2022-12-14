 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 14 December 2022

Titan combat visual improvements and a fish rendering fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10142113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.70
-Titan beam attack danger zone visual improvements
-Changed the Demolition hammer to break down contraptions into dropped contraptions instead of resources. All other weapons still cause resources to drop when used to destroy a contraption.
-Setup Titan Pillar destruction vfx for while it moves through the water
-Made Titans stop attacking the player if they enter into a ferry and start traveling
-Setup additional button remapping options to handle the quick bar being remapped to other buttons
-Fixed a fish rendering bug when traveling between islands
-Improved ocean rendering to reduce camera rendering clipping below it
-Fixed an issue where you could put paper items into the water barrel like empty bottles can be put in

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
