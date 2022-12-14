v0.5.70
-Titan beam attack danger zone visual improvements
-Changed the Demolition hammer to break down contraptions into dropped contraptions instead of resources. All other weapons still cause resources to drop when used to destroy a contraption.
-Setup Titan Pillar destruction vfx for while it moves through the water
-Made Titans stop attacking the player if they enter into a ferry and start traveling
-Setup additional button remapping options to handle the quick bar being remapped to other buttons
-Fixed a fish rendering bug when traveling between islands
-Improved ocean rendering to reduce camera rendering clipping below it
-Fixed an issue where you could put paper items into the water barrel like empty bottles can be put in
Breakwaters update for 14 December 2022
Titan combat visual improvements and a fish rendering fix
