Titan combat visual improvements and a fish rendering fix

v0.5.70

-Titan beam attack danger zone visual improvements

-Changed the Demolition hammer to break down contraptions into dropped contraptions instead of resources. All other weapons still cause resources to drop when used to destroy a contraption.

-Setup Titan Pillar destruction vfx for while it moves through the water

-Made Titans stop attacking the player if they enter into a ferry and start traveling

-Setup additional button remapping options to handle the quick bar being remapped to other buttons

-Fixed a fish rendering bug when traveling between islands

-Improved ocean rendering to reduce camera rendering clipping below it

-Fixed an issue where you could put paper items into the water barrel like empty bottles can be put in